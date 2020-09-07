Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.15 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00015989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $394,049.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

