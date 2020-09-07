NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

