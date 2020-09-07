HyperDAO Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,870,074 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

