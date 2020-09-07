Stakenet (XSN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Stakenet has a market cap of $23.08 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00677502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 109,481,321 coins and its circulating supply is 106,404,176 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

