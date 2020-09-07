Bitfex (BFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Bitfex has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $5.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Bitfex has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 201,525,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,325,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

