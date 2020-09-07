Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Hits $8.02 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinMex, BigONE and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.58 or 0.05130742 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, DigiFinex, CoinMex, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

