Cube Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Cube has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex and CPDAX. Cube has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $34,614.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.