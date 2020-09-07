Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $136,123.35 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $136,123.35 and approximately $185.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.58 or 0.05130742 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

