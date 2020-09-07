Fountain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,137.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $956,794.46 and approximately $42,137.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

