Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,454 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $49.19 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

