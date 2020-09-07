Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.30). Ion Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

NYSE IO opened at $1.82 on Friday. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ion Geophysical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

