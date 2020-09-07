ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

