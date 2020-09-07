ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

