ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 424,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 609,282 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

