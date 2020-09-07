Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arvinas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

