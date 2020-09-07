AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $260.94 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total transaction of $523,622.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,432,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,244 shares of company stock worth $65,523,428 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

