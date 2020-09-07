ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after buying an additional 188,253 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $100.98 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.