Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SECOM LTD/ADR (SOMLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOMLY) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2020 – SECOM LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. "

8/28/2020 – SECOM LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2020 – SECOM LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – SECOM LTD/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – SECOM LTD/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SOMLY stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

