Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for bluebird bio (BLUE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) recently:

9/5/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/31/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2020 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/29/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/19/2020 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,306 shares of company stock worth $82,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

