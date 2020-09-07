Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

9/4/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $530.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $528.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $528.00.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $562.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

9/1/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $535.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $405.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $415.00 to $545.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $475.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $461.00 to $528.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $405.00 to $450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $507.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $415.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $384.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $410.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $392.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $518.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. The company is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW in the last quarter, which is expected to drive user base. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, its latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $450.00 to $540.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $430.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $315.00 to $405.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $370.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $450.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $410.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $461.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $504.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.65 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

