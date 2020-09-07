Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 113,488 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,488 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

