Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,652 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

