Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 193,800 Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3,550.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 512.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,141. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.