Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $79.79 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

