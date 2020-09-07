Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,135 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

