Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $75.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

