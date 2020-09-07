VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 188.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

