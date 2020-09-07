Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $468,143.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,963.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,456 shares of company stock worth $11,301,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $441.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.42. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $515.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

