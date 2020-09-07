0x (ZRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Tokenomy, Zebpay and Radar Relay. 0x has a market capitalization of $321.78 million and $65.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00121766 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00043262 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00216340 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01633809 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000303 BTC.
  • InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000760 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00160941 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,255,196 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Zebpay, Iquant, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Kucoin, C2CX, Upbit, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, BitMart, Radar Relay, Liqui, GOPAX, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Hotbit, ABCC, Gatecoin, FCoin, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Crex24, DDEX, IDEX, Coinone, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox, WazirX, BitBay, Bitbns, OTCBTC, OKEx, Koinex, Fatbtc, Huobi, Poloniex, Tokenomy and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report