Dynamic Price Hits $0.15 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $22,440.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,107.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.03394625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.99 or 0.02216153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00465446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00784540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00570374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,083,941 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

