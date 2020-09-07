Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $547,687.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.58 or 0.05130742 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00053088 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.