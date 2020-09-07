Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Newmont Goldcorp has increased its dividend by 348.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmont Goldcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,528. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

