Triton International Ltd (TRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Triton International has raised its dividend by 362.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.