Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

HOG opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

