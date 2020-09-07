Anthem Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.
Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $25.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Shares of ANTM opened at $276.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $266.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
