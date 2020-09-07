Anthem Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $25.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of ANTM opened at $276.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $266.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

