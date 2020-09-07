MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -0.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn ($1.24) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -0.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

