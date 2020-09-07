Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.
Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by 462.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
GPN stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
