Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by 462.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.