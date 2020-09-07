TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
TELUS has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.9%.
TU opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
