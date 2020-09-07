TELUS Co. (TU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2169 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TELUS has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TELUS has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.9%.

TU opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

