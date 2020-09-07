Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $17.89 on Monday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.