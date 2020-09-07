Adairs Ltd (ADH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 24th

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.71.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

