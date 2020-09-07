Auburn National Bancorporation Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AUBN opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

