CNO Financial Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

