United Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UBCP stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. United Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.33.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

UBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

