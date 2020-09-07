BWX Limited (BWX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 8th

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider David Fenlon 105,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, Uspa, Edward Beale, and Renew personal care brands.

