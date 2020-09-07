Shaver Shop Group Ltd (SSG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 24th

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.55.

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in retailing specialist personal grooming products for men and women in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, and manual shavers; and oral care, massage, hair removal, hair styling, and beauty products.

