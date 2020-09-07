Shaver Shop Group Ltd (SSG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 24th

Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.55.
About Shaver Shop Group
