Rhipe Ltd (RHP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 24th

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.95.
