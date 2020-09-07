Rhipe Ltd (RHP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 24th

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.95.

About Rhipe

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

