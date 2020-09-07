Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 24th

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $2.75 on Monday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Dividend History for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report