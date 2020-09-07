HP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1762 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

HP has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HP has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Cfra reduced their target price on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.