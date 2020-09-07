Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 18th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NRIM opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.