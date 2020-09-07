Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
PEG stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
