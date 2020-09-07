Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.